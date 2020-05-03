McDermott, Lorna M. Age 74 Of Omaha. Survivors include husband, Robert, Omaha; children, Kevin (Lisa) Williams of Alabama, Eric Williams of Vietnam, Amy Stone of New York; Robert's children, Brenna (Shad) Clarke of Gretna, Seth (Emily) McDermott of Fremont; 9 grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Linda McDermott and Susie McDermott both of Fremont Controlled VISITATION Sunday, May 3 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 2-6pm. A Private Family Funeral 1pm Monday, May 4 (live stream at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com) Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

To plant a tree in memory of Lorna McDermott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.