McDaniel, Juanita

McDaniel, Juanita October 2, 1944 - April 1, 2020 Survived by daughter, Sonza (Ted) Furness; son, Troy L. (Nancy) McDaniel Jr.; daughter, Alondra McDaniel; son, Andrae (Brandy) McDaniel; and her grandchildren. VISITATION Saturday, April 4th, 9:30-11:30am, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center Street.

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita McDaniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

