McDaniel, Elisha Jr.

McDaniel, Elisha Jr. June 21, 1930 - December 30, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Elsie; daughters, Ruth and Jean. Survived by, children, James, Elisha "Nan", Midge, Mark and LaRhonda; sisters, Ernestine and Ida Mae; a host of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; family and friends WAKE: Sunday, January 5th, 6-8pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Monday, January 6th, 11am at West Center Chapel. Private Interment: Mount Hope HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. | (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elisha McDaniel, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

