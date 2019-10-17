McCue, William J. "Jerry" June 24, 1942 - October 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, George and Georgialee; son, Terry. Survived by wife, Jeanne; children, Shannon Hauser (Paul); Kelli McCue; grandchildren; Will, Ava and Hudson Hauser, Tanner McCue; sister, Maryann Johnston; daughter-in-law, Debbie Saldana; nieces and nephews. FUNERAL: Saturday, October 19th, 3:30pm at West Center Chapel with a reception to follow. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

