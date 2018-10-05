McCreary, Eddie L. Jr. Age 58 - Sept. 30, 2018 Survived by wife, Wanda R. McCreary; father, Eddie L. McCreary, Sr.; seven children, seven siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3pm Saturday, Salvation Army, 2424 Pratt St. Cremation. Military Honors. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

