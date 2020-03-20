McCrea, Jerry Adams

McCrea, Jerry Adams October 25, 1941 - March 14, 2020 Preceeded in death by parents, Russell C. and Hazel (Adams) McCrea; stepmother, Norma J. McCrea; brother, Robert McCrea. Survived by wife, Mary Anne McCrea; 6 children, 14 grandchildren; stepbrother, Darrell McCrea. Was a member of the Masonic Lodge East Gate No. 630 AF & AM in Kansas City, MO and Lions Club International. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Lions Clubs International Foundation, Department 4547, Carol Stream, IL 60122. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 www.crosbyburket.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry McCrea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.