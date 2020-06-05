McCrea, Cynthia L July 14, 1950 - May 7, 2020 Preceeded in death by parents, Florence and Archie Brown; companion, Willie McCoy. Survived by daughters, Crystol Brown and Ceola McCoy; sister, Deborah Dryver; nieces, Tish Suggs and Jaleesa Dryver; great nieces, Peyton Suggs and Jordan McLucas. Cremation was at Forrest Lawn Mortuary. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please check Facebook for more details. Condolences can be sent to email dddryver@yahoo.com or to Debbi Dryver, 6307 N 108 Avenue Cir, Omaha 68164

