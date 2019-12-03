McCray, Valerie Renee March 12, 1962 - November 30, 2019 Age 57. Survived by husband, Derrick Horne; son, Valdez (Briana) McCray; grandchildren: Sincere, Legaci and Honor McCray; a host of other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). CELEBRATION OF VALERIE'S LIFE: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11am at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Mt. Hope. Visit bramanmortuary.com for more details. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

