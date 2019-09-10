McCoy, Lucille Ann July 19, 1927 - September 7, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, William E. McCoy. Survived by daughter, Ann K. Rodstrom (Gary); son, William M. McCoy (Bette); six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 12th at 10:30am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th St. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials to Nebraska Children's Home or Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

