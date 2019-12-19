McCoy, Janet K. June 29, 1940 - December 13, 2019 Janet is survived by her husband, James Michael (Mike) McCoy; daughters: Dina Myers (Chris) of Leawood, KS, Michelle Hupfer (Josh) of Fort Collins, CO, Amy McCoy (Ken McQuade) of Overland Park, KS, Colleen McCoy (Jeff Kinney) of Monument, CO; grandchildren: Cooper, Zachary, Hunter, Dylan, Harrison, and Tyler, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. Jan is also survived by her beloved sisters Delores Rully, Ann Leigh, and Renee Jensen. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 10am, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

