McCoy, Janet K. June 29, 1940 - December 13, 2019 Janet Kay McCoy (Peterson), 79, of Omaha, Nebraska passed away at the family home. She was born in Tacoma, Washington to Emily Laverdure and George J Peterson. Jan was preceded in traveling to heaven by her brother Lawrence Peterson, father George Peterson, sisters Marilyn Coleman and Marlyse Lones, and mother Emily Kiehn. Janet graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts (1990) and Master's (1997) Degrees from the University of Nebraska, and an Associate's Degree in Interior Design at Metropolitan Community College (2011). Janet enjoyed spending time with her husband Michael of 53 years, her children, her six grandchildren, nine grand dogs, nieces and nephews, and friends. There were no strangers in her eyes, and she always had a dazzling smile and warm greeting to all of those she met. In addition to being a lifelong student, Jan had many interests and hobbies. She introduced her children and grandchildren to the fine arts at a young age, taking them to both local community and Broadway theater, Omaha Symphony concerts on Thanksgiving, and trips to local museums. Jan was also an accomplished artist in multiple mediums, painting, ceramics, knitting, crocheting, drawing, and needlepoint. She also loved to garden and became a Master Gardener in 2006. Through the Douglas County Extension Office, she maintained the gardens at Village Pointe and Lauritzen Gardens. She followed the entertainment industry closely, and also introduced her children and grandchildren to both classic and current films. If there was an award show on, she wouldn't miss it! She loved to watch the fashion trends. With five athletic grandsons and one athletic granddaughter, sports were always a favorite past time. Grandma could be found cheering them on at their baseball, football, soccer, and cross country events. She also enjoyed following both college and professional sports. If she wasn't attending an event with friends and family, you can be certain she was either watching or listening to the event right along with you. The most important thing to Jan was her pride and passion in encouraging each of her four daughter's pursuits for happiness and success in life. We will miss our number one cheerleader and the daily "Mom's up" and "Helloooo" texts as our wake up alarms every morning. She is survived by her husband, James Michael (Mike) McCoy; daughters: Dina Myers (Chris) of Leawood, KS, Michelle Hupfer (Josh) of Fort Collins, CO, Amy McCoy (Ken McQuade) of Overland Park, KS, Colleen McCoy (Jeff Kinney) of Monument, CO; grandchildren: Cooper (20), Zachary (20), Hunter (18), Dylan (17), Harrison (15), and Tyler (14), and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Jan is also survived by her beloved sisters, Delores Rully, Ann Leigh, and Renee Jensen. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 10am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
