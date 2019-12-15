McCoy, Carla A.

McCoy, Carla A. Survived by two children, Chayla K. (Jordan) Broadway, Calvin McCoy, Omaha; mother, Yvonne DeBerry; brother, Vernon O. and Don M. (Twanna) DeBerry; sister, Tandy L. (James Sykes) DeBerry, Sacramento, CA; two grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday, Chapel; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

