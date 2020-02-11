McCoubrey, John W. "Bill"

McCoubrey, John W. "Bill" March 2, 1929 - February 9, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John and Marie McCoubrey and daughter, Susan. Survived by wife, Rose Marie; daughters, Betsy Sorensen (Michael) and Mary Jo McCoubrey; grandson, Christopher Sorensen (Chloe); granddaughter, Jennifer Pink; seven great-grandchildren: Evan, Emma, Ellie, Eva, Jack, Anna and Oliver; many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Wed., Feb. 12th from 12 noon to 1pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. INTERMENT: Calvary Mausoleum with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

