McCormick, Robert "Bob" October 11, 1934 - April 23, 2020 Preceded in death by brother, Donald McCormick; and sister, Carol Kucera. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Dolores; children, Loretta (Howard) Taylor, Jeff (Shari) McCormick, and Doug McCormick; grandchildren: Stephanie (Elan) McCormick-Athey, Gabby (Spencer) Tiller, Tyler McCormick, Nick McCormick, and Rebecca Taylor. Private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nebraska American Cancer Society (9850 Nicholas Street, Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68114). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

