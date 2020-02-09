McCormick, Kevin P. February 23, 1958 - January 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Donald R. and Nadine McCormick; brothers, Kenneth and Robert McCormick; mother and father-in-law, Fran and Dagny Scholtes. Survived by wife, Gina; daughters, Reenie McCormick (Richard van Gelder) and Kelly McCormick; siblings: Keith (Barb) McCormick, Judy (Ken) Flint, Tim (Jinnie) McCormick and David (Lisa) McCormick; sisters-in-law, Maxine McCormick and Stephanie (Jack) Koraleski. A Private Family Service has been held for Kevin. The family will receive Kevin's many friends, extended family, neighbors and colleagues on Saturday, February 15th from 2-5pm at the Omaha Country Club, 6900 Country Club Road in Omaha. Memorials may be directed to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin McCormick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.