McCormick, Kevin P. February 23, 1958 - January 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Donald R. and Nadine McCormick; brothers, Kenneth and Robert McCormick; in-laws, Fran and Dagny Scholtes. Survived by wife, Gina; daughters, Reenie McCormick (Richard van Gelder) and Kelly McCormick; siblings, Keith (Barb) McCormick, Judy (Ken) Flint, Tim (Jinnie) McCormick, David (Lisa) McCormick; sisters-in-law, Maxine McCormick and Stephanie (Jack) Koraleski. A Memorial Service for Kevin will be held in February. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin McCormick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.