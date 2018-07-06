McCormick, Kenneth A. Age 88 Kenneth A. McCormick, of Auburn, died July 4, in Auburn. Survived by his wife Jan, Auburn; son, Sam (Jo) McCormick, Lenexa, KS; daughter, Kay (Rich) Gerdes, Wellsville, KS; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Marcheta Graciano, Sierra Vista, AZ; other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 2-8pm, with family 4-5pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Monday, July 9, 10:30am, First United Methodist Church, Auburn. Memorials to Auburn Senior Center or the church. HEMMINGSEN FUNERAL HOME Auburn, NE 402-274-3631

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.