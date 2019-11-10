McCormick, Kenneth Richard November 14, 1944 - October 22, 2019 St. Paul, MN. Kenneth Richard McCormick, age 74, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family from complications of A.S. and M.S. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years Maxine; daughter, Melicca (Errol Sequira); sons, Leben (Julie), and Kalin (Erin); and 7 grandchildren: Caitlin, Ruby, Ayana, Eli, Maya, Evelyn and Teagan. He is also survived by siblings: Keith (Barb), Judy (Kenneth) Flint, Tim (Jinny), Kevin (Gina), and David (Lisa). He was preceded in death by parents, Donald and Nadine McCormick; and brother, Robert McCormick. Born in Omaha on November 14, 1944, Ken graduated from Ryan High School, 1963; earned a B.A. in English and Economics at Omaha University, 1967; and an M.S. in Administration and Urban Planning from Trinity University, San Antonio, TX, 1973. He married Maxine Lea Nebuda on June 4, 1966, in West Point, NE. He served in United States Air Force (Vietnam War) for five years, from December 1967, and retired as a Captain in May 1973. He had been injured while in pilot training, thereafter developing Ankylosing Spondylitis. He then moved into public service, working as Senior Administrative Manager of Economic Assistance at Hennepin County, Minneapolis, MN for over 30 years. He moved to St. Paul in fall of 1978, where he raised his family and over 40 years, restored his historic home in Irvine Park. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at 3pm Saturday, November 16, at the C.S.P.S. HALL, 383 W Michigan St, St Paul. Memorials preferred to Heifer International or M.S. Society.
