McClellan, Ronald L.

McClellan, Ronald L. May 22, 1936 - May 20, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, May 26th from 4pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Wednesday, May 27th, 10am, West Center Chapel to St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Complete notice later HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

