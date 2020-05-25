McClellan, Ronald L. "Ron"

McClellan, Ronald L. "Ron" May 22, 1936 - May 20, 2020 Survived by his wife of 62 years, Marybelle; children: Michele McClellan (Kris), Mark McClellan (Amy), Matt McClellan (Kebra), Mike McClellan (Anne), and Kristi McClellan; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, May 26th, from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Wednesday, May 27th, 10am, West Center Chapel to St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.) for MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Funeral Mass go to our website and click the "view livecast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

