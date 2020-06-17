McClellan, Kebra K.

McClellan, Kebra K. Age 57 Of Omaha, NE. Survived by husband, Matt; son, Connor of LaVista, NE; daughter, Cameryn of Omaha; mother, Donna Fintel of Valley; brother, David (Tina) of Overland Park, KS; sister, Londa (Brian) Vencil of Waterloo, NE. VISITATION within COVID-19 guidelines: Thursday, 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10:30am, all at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, masks required. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences and web cast at reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

To plant a tree in memory of Kebra McClellan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.