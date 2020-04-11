McClain, Yano A. "Tony"

McClain, Yano A. "Tony" 65 years Passed away April 9, 2020 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Loving Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Nephew and Cousin. Sincere thanks to Dr. Hao and Staff. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Yano McClain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

