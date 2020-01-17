McCarty, Michael Charles

McCarty, Michael Charles June 21, 1952 - January 12, 2020 Survived by father, Charles; stepmother, Bonnie; wife, Eileen; two daughters, Roseann and Kristen; and other family. VISITATION: Saturday, January 18, at 1pm with FUNERAL at 2pm, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs.

