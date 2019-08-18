McCartney, Dewain J. August 6, 1920 - July 29, 2019 Omaha. Preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia McCartney. Survived by his wife, Jacqueline; his daughter, Peggy (Pat) Flinn; his grandchildren, Tony Wynn, and Molly (Jeremy) Atherton; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Kasl; loving family and friends. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Saturday, August 31, at 2pm at the Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 So. 114th St., Omaha, NE 68144. Memorial contributions to Presbyterian Church of the Cross.

