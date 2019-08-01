McCartney, Dewain J. August 6, 1920 - July 29, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by daughter, Patricia McCartney. Survived by wife, Jacqueline; daughter, Peggy (Pat) Flinn; grandchildren, Tony Wynn, Molly (Jeremy) Atherton; six great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Kasl; loving family and friends. Graveside Service at a later date in McCook, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street (402) 496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

