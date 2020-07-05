McCarthy, Rita N. Age 93 Passed away on July 2, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA. Rita was born in Hartington, NE on to the late Archie and Anna McGregor. She was also preceded in death by husband John P. McCarthy Jr; and son Terry. Rita is survived by son, John P. McCarthy III; daughter, Ann McCarthy; and her grandchildren. Rita will be Cremated and due to the Corona Virus, Services will be held at a later date. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING - Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779

