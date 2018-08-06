McCarthy, James W., III Sep 3, 1952 - Aug 3, 2018 Preceded in death by his loving parents, Jim and Joan McCarthy; and dearest sister, Jackie McCarthy. Survived by sisters, Michaela Joan Fogarty (Ed), Maureen Hanson (Steve), and Patricia Soukup (John); brothers, Joseph McCarthy (Nancy), William McCarthy (Robyn), and Brian McCarthy (Christi); and many nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Wednesday, August 8, at 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 9, at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral (701 N. 40th Street). Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery in Council Bluffs, IA. Memorials are suggested to St. Cecilia Cathedral. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

