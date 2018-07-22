McCarthur, Ellis D., MD Mar 25, 1962 - Jul 13, 2018 Omaha. Preceded in death by father John Ellis McCarthur Sr; mother Mary Belle Thompson; brother Elston Gene McCarthur; and sister Francyne Vanessa Hurry. Survived by step-father William "Bill" Thompson; brothers: J. Patterson, John Ellis McCarthur; sisters: Pamela M. McCarthur, Betty A. McCarthur; cousin Mildred White of Pensacola, FL: nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; great great nieces; other loving family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Monday, July 23, Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

