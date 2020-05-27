McCain, Leola

McCain, Leola Age 89 - May 20, 2020 Omaha. Passed away on May 20, 2020. She was born in McNab AR, daughter of the late B.B. and Mable Staggers. Surviving her are sons: Johnny Ray McCain, Cecil McCain, Sherman McCain, Herman McCain, and Ronald McCain. Leola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hayward McCain; daughter, Lareta; stepson, Eddie; brothers, Raymond, Royal, and Freddie Lee; and sisters, Jewell, Mattie, Jean, and Evonne. VISITATION: Thursday, May 28th, from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Friday, May 29th, at 10am, both at Braman Mortuary, 72nd Street Chapel. Social distancing required. To view webcast of Cervice or more information visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Service information

May 28
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
May 29
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00AM
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
