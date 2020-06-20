McCafferty, William J.

McCafferty, William J. November 14, 1941 - June 17, 2020 Age 78. Preceded in death by parents, William P. and Agnes W. McCafferty. Survived by wife, Mary P. McCafferty; daughter, Colleen Thiele (Ted); son, Mike McCafferty (Gretchen); stepdaughters: Sarah Walsh, Megan and Ted Gilbert; stepson, Ryan Spinharney (Pearl); 20 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Sage, sisters: Peggy Haskins (Marty), Gerrie Zimmerman, Mary Nastase, Kathy Griffith (Dick); sister-in-law, Linda Boyd; brother-in-law, Bill Sage; nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, June 21st from 5-7pm, at St. Elizabeth Ann Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 22nd, 10am, St. Elizabeth Ann Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Elizabeth Ann Catholic Church or Holy Name Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

