McCabe, Laurence F.

McCabe, Laurence F. July 15, 1944 - September 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Rose E. and Frank L. McCabe. Survived by wife, Janice M. McCabe; sister, Patricia (McCabe) Bell and husband Wallace; nephew, Michael W. Bell; niece, Teresa D. Bell; grandnephew, Ethan Bell; grandniece, Kristina Bell Hinz (Brent). The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15th from 2pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 16th at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, with visitation beginning at 9:30am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.