McBride, Janet P. June 26, 1940 - September 14, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Thomas. Survived by daughters, Christine Cole (Len), and Jennifer McBride; grandchildren, Alexandra, Sydney and Gabrielle; and siblings, Mona Nelsen, Dee Dee Kelly (Ray), Michael, and Steve (Carrie) Radnov. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 18, at 1pm at West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

