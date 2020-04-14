McAnany, Alvina E. "Nancy" October 15, 1926 - April 11, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Arthur; daughter, Louise Haney; granddaughter, Sarah Downs. Survived by children, Jeanne (Rick) Wright, William (Nancy) McAnany, Eileen (Beth) Rogers, Donna (John) Taft and son-in-law, Terry Haney; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. PRIVATE INURNMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer Association. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

