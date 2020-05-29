McAlevy, Bobby D. October 14, 1946 - May 28, 2020 Age 73, of Plattsmouth. Bobby is survived by wife, Andrea McAlevy of Plattsmouth; daughter, Alissa Jangulo and husband Maxwell of Omaha; six sons: Gregory McAlevy of Kearney; Darin McAlevy of Plattsmouth; Shawn McAlevy of Urbandale, IA; Trevor McAlevy and wife Shilo of Plattsmouth; Jarrod McAlevy and wife Amanda of Syracuse; Andrew McAlevy of Plattsmouth; and seven grandchildren. VISITATION: 1-5pm Sunday, May 31, at mortuary. ROSARY: 7pm Sunday, May 31, at Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Monday, Jun 1, at Church of the Holy Spirit. Final Resting Place: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to American Legion Post #52 Baseball Program in Kearney. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby McAlevy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.