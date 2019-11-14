McAdams, Jennifer L.

McAdams, Jennifer L. January 21, 1983 - November 9, 2019 Preceded in death by brother, Mikey; sister, Christy; grandparents, Ben and Mary Jean McAdams, Hank and Lucy Parys. Survived by parents, Judy and Mike McAdams; niece, Ellie; nephews, Rylie and Mikey; special friend, Melissa Dragon. VISITATION: Friday, Nov. 15th, after 4pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE 7pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street, (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

