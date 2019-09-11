McAdams, Eric W.

McAdams, Eric W. September 3, 1976 - September 9, 2019 Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond (Joan) Hauersperger and Roy (Daisy) McAdams; stepmother, Sherry McAdams. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Joey Williams; father, Garry (fianc�e, Melissa Lucas Nierman) McAdams; mother, Barbara (Bill) Ostdiek; children, Quintin W. McAdams and Phoenix Kerns; siblings, Josh (Carrie) McAdams, Jesse (Kelly) Ostdiek, Christopher (Ashley Ryan) McAdams, Samantha McAdams and Garrett McAdams; grandchildren, Grayson Ridner and Alexa Kelly; and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, September 13, 2019, from 11-12noon at Bethany Funeral Home with a MEMORIAL SERVICE to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

