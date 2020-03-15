Mayo, Cheryl Lynn May 17, 1944 - March 11, 2020 Age 75 of Omaha. Survived by husband, Rodney Mayo; sons, Russell Mayo and Robert (Kathryn) Mayo; sister-in-law, Sherry Ohrt; five grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; and other family members. VISITATION: from 5-8pm Tuesday, March 17, at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home. REQUIEM MASS: 10am Wednesday, March 18, at St. Vincent of Lerins Orthodox Church, 2502 N. 51st Street, Omaha, NE 68104. INTERMENT: Fort Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials suggested to: St. Vincent of Lerins Church. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
214 S 14th St
Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
Mar 17
Order of the Eastern Star OES Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
7:00PM-7:30PM
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
214 S 14th St
Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
Mar 18
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Vincent of Lerins Orthodox Church
2502 N. 51st Street
Omaha, NE 68104
