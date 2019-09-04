Mayhue, Samuel Jr.

Mayhue, Samuel Jr. Age 71 Samuel Mayhue Jr. passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Topeka, KS. PUBLIC VISITATION: Friday, September 6, at 9am, with FUNERAL SERVICES following at 10am. All Services will be held at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel, 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). Please visit Mr. Mayhue's Celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel Topeka, KS | (785) 234-1707

