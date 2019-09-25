Mayer, William "Bill" Age 58 Of Little Sioux, IA. Passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 2pm Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley, IA. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street | Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

