May, Michele K.

May, Michele K. July 24, 1949 - May 31, 2020 Omaha - Survived by husband, John May, Sr.; sons, Edouard and John May Jr.; daughter, Darlene Sprague; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday (June 8, 2020), both at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

