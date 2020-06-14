Maus, Barbara L. Age 93, of Lincoln. Passed away June 6, 2020. Celebration of Life at later date. Please visit www.lincolnfh.com. LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 | (402) 423-1515

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Maus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

