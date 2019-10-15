Mauch, Richard L. "Dick"

Mauch, Richard L. "Dick" Age 92 Richard L. "Dick" Mauch, of Bassett, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett. Survived by his wife, Carol, of Bassett; along with nieces, nephews and other family members. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 11am, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Military Honors are to be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post #123. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to National Archery Hall of Fame; the Bassett United Methodist Church; or to the donor's choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com. Hoch Funeral Home 211 Clark St., Bassett, NE 68714 | (402) 684-3422

