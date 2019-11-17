Matulka, Robert G.

Matulka, Robert G. March 24, 1947 - November 15, 2019 Age 72. Survived by wife of 48 years, Diane; daughters, Charlene Blaha (Shawn), and Carrie Wilson (Thomas); and grandchildren: Kylie and Kaleb Blaha, and Alexa and Aidan Wilson. VISITATION: Tuesday, November 19, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, November 20, at 10:30am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment in St. John Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.