Mattox, Gilbert B. "Gil" May 22, 1947 - October 31, 2019 Gil, son of the late Bill and Marie Mattox, passed away at the Florence Home on Wednesday 30 October 2019, after suffering from a long illness. He is the beloved husband of Brenda J. Mattox and loved and respected step father of Connie(Ed) Campbell, Diana Thomas, and Tracy Sporing Ravinski. All of his grandchildren cherished his presence and loved being around him. His nieces Angela(Judy) Lombana, Susan Rubes, and Karen(Marla) Giessinger were in his life from birth and nephews, Patrick Meade and Jimmy Barnard, also respected and loved their Uncle Gilbert. He also had many extended family members and friends who knew Gil to be the great person that he was. He will be sorely missed by his longtime (60 years) friend and Navy buddy, Calvin (Linda, Gil's cousin) Vondra. Gil had many acquaintances and friends in Omaha, from his days of dancing his feet sore at Bushwackers in Ralston, where Brenda and Gilbert were married in the 90s. Gil was a longtime courier for On Trac, formerly known as Express Messenger. VISITATION: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 10-11am, with a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, all at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha, NE. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

