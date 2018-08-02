Matthies, Burton Lee "Burt" Mar 25, 1941 - Jul 28, 2018 Burton Lee "Burt" Matthies, 77, of North Platte passed away on July 28, 2018. Burt was born on March 25, 1941, in Stanton, NE, to Raymond and Ruth (Belmer) Matthies. Burt graduated from Stanton High School in 1958. Following graduation, he entered the United States Air Force and was stationed in Hawaii. After his discharge, he attend Wayne State College where he played football and earned All American honors and was ultimately inducted into the Wayne State and Nebraska Football Halls of Fame. Burt was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams after graduation and later played for the semi-pro team the Omaha Mustangs. Burt married Dororthy "Dotti" Shallenberger on June 29, 1963. The couple had two children, Brett and Michelle. Burt taught and coached at Arbor Heights Junior High, in Omaha, for six years. In 1973, Burt became a United States Probation Officer for the District of Nebraska. He was promoted to Chief United States Probation Officer in 1978 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1998. After the loss of his wife, Burt met Karen Campbell of North Platte. The two were married on Nov. 12, 2005. Burt was a very generous man who had much joy in his life. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Burt's survivors include his wife, Karen, of North Platte; children, Brett (Marsha) Matthies of Omaha and Michelle (Matt) McNamara of Grand Island; his stepchildren and grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents; wife, Dotti; and several siblings. CHRISTIAN WAKE SERVICES: 7pm Thursday, Aug. 2, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in North Platte. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Friday, Aug. 3, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date in Omaha.
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain
