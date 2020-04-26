Matthews, Darla D.

Matthews, Darla D. January 27, 1956 - April 24, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Patricia Ellerbusch; nephew, Austin Ellerbusch, and brother-in-law, Todd Matthews. Survived by husband, Steve; children, Eric Matthews of Denver CO, Samantha Price (Don) of Omaha, and Troy Matthews (Audrey) of St Louis, MO; grandchildren, Harvey, Penelope and Lincoln; sisters, Debra Tuzon (Brian), and Raelyn Ellerbusch; brothers, Kurt, and Maury (Shannon) Ellerbusch; in-laws, Don and Patty Matthews, Jan and Payton Byers; numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

