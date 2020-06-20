Matousek, Christine April July 9, 1974 - June 17, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Catherine; and grandfather, Harold. Survived by children, Kylee and Richard Jr.; father, Ronald and stepmother Kathy; sisters, Catrina, Bev and Dawn; grandmother, Joanne. Private service. Good Shepherd Funeral Home

