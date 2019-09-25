Mathouser, Helen C.

Mathouser, Helen C. February 13, 1924 - September 22, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Joseph, who passed away exactly 34 years ago (Sept. 22, 1985); granddaughter, Lori (Mathouser) Wagner. Survived by children, Daniel (Connie) Mathouser and Debbie (Michael) McCarthy; grandchildren: Richard, Lisa, Matthew, Melissa, Michael J. Megan; great-grandchildren: Don Jr., Lauryn, Sammy, Ian, Connor, Paige, Marissa, Macey, Masen, Maylee, Adrian, Timothy. VISITATION begins Thursday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 9:30am, at the mortuary to St. Bridget's Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.