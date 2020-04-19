Mathis, James

Mathis, James February 11, 1946 - April 13, 2020 James Mathis, 74, of Apple Valley, MN died after a long decline on Monday, April 13, 2020. Jim was born in Omaha on February 11, 1946, to Robert and Margaret Mathis. He grew up in Bellevue NE and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1964 and from Creighton Univ in 1968. He served in the US Army as a 1st LT and saw action in Vietnam. He was an examiner for the Farm Credit Administration from 1972 until retiring. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Margaret Peterson Mathis; and his step-sister Doris Rehaume. He is survived by his sister, Susan Martinez (Joe); and brother, Bob (Wilma); and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a nationally awarded tropic fish breeder and also enjoyed playing poker. A Private Memorial Service will be held in Omaha at a later date. Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear Twp, MN 55127

