Mathiesen, Gary V. September 6, 1946 - October 25, 2019 Survived by his wife, Jo; son: Matt (Rebecca) Mathiesen, and Jake and Luke; daughter: Missy (Kevin) Wiemer, and Colton and Wyatt, all of rural Herman, NE; brother, Roger (Judy) Mathiesen of Blair, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday from 6-8pm at Campbell-Aman in Blair. FUNERAL: 10am Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church in Kennard, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Blair Cemetery. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th St., Blair, NE 402-4216-2191 www.campbellaman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.